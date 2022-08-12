Comedian Raju Srivastava Still Critical, On Ventilator, Say Sources: Report

Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" after his heart attack. (File)

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS in Delhi, sources said today.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty.

"Raju Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU," the source told Press Trust of India.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

Raju Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he had told Press Trust of India, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Raju Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.



