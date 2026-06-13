Madhur Virli's Rape 'Joke' Sparks Outrage, Adds To '<i>Rs 370 Ki Biryani</i>' Row

Inside comedy shows, people laughed. Outside, many did not.

For survivors, rape is not just a topic, it is a life-altering trauma marked by fear, violation and long-term psychological scars. Yet, a joke about "cuddling after rape" drew laughter in an old stand-up clip now going viral, leaving many questioning how such deeply painful experiences are being reduced to punchlines.

A video from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show 'Love & Latex' has surfaced amid 'Rs 370 ki biryani' row and shows him making remarks about rape.

In the video, Virli jokes about rape cases in a way that many users found offensive. The clip quickly spread on social media, with people saying that topics involving violence and trauma should not be used for comedy.

In the clip, Virli says that out of 10 rape cases, nine involve only rape, while one involves murder after the assault. He goes on to describe that in such a case, the victim might ask the perpetrator about "cuddling" afterwards, prompting him to stab her.

Several users also criticised the audience reaction in the video. One user wrote, "This isn't smart writing or edgy comedy. This is harmful. When jokes normalise putting down certain groups of people, it does something to society that we don't even realise at the moment."

Another said, "The shocking part isn't even the joke. It is the audience's reaction, the audacity to sit there and laugh."

Virli has not responded to the criticism and has deactivated his social media accounts since the clip resurfaced. The Delhi-based comedian had studied engineering before moving into comedy.

Read: 'Rs 370 Biryani' And Dead People: When Does Comedy Stop Being Funny?

Pranit More's Show Under Scrutiny

The backlash comes at a time when a clip from comedian Pranit More's show had already triggered strong reactions online.

In the video, Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student working at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, is seen speaking about her experience with cadavers used in medical studies. She talks about body parts being cut during dissections and goes on to joke about comparing the genitalia of male cadavers.

The remarks, which were reportedly made around three months ago, are now being criticised as a "disrespectful portrayal" of body donors. The matter has also led to an investigation.

Another video from More's show also went viral. In this clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra, a web developer, shared a story about a recent date.

Read: 'Not The Person I Knew': Former Boss Of Man Behind 'Rs 370 Biryani' Remark

He said he spent around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani and later wanted to "recover" or "vasool" the money when the woman asked him to drop her home - a remark widely interpreted as implying entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for paying for the meal.

While people in the show laughed at the remark, social media users called it sexist and regressive. Many pointed out that spending money does not mean consent.

These incidents have added to a growing debate about what is acceptable in comedy. As more old and new clips come into focus, people are questioning whether certain topics should be kept out of humour altogether.