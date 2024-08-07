'Wish Words Could Express': PM Modi's Post After Vinesh Phogat Disqualified

Minutes after wrestler Vinesh Phogat crashed out of Paris Olympics for being overweight by just 100 gm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a social media message, asking the wrestler to not lose hope and come back stronger.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted on X, as the nation tried to cope with the heartbreak of the ace wrestler's disqualification ahead of the final round. Vinesh Phogat was assured of a medal after she raised the nation's hopes for a gold with her stellar show in the earlier bouts.

The Prime Minister, sources said, has spoken to PT Usha, veteran athlete and Indian Olympics Association president, on the options open to India and Vinesh Phogat in this case. The Prime Minister has asked the IOA chief to explore all options and has urged her to register India's strong protest over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

There are about 11 hours left for the bout and Indian authorities are now trying all options to tackle this shocking turn of events.

Vinesh is competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category. She has earlier competed in the 53kg category, but brought her weight down for Paris Olympics. While she cleared the earlier weight tests, she was found weighing 100 grams more on Day 2 of weigh-in.

Vinesh, it is learnt, skipped meals, exercised and stayed up the whole night to ensure she meets the weight criteria. Indian officials also asked the Olympic committee for more time, but in vain.

What has made her disqualification more agonising is her stunning race to the final. Vinesh yesterday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in the Olympics. She defeated the defending champion, Japan's Yui Susaki, ending her 82-win streak. In the semifinals, she trumped Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, ensuring at least a silver medal for herself and big glory for India. And then, heartbreak struck.