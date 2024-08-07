Can Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Be Overturned? PM Modi Asks Olympics Body

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hoping to win India a gold medal at Paris Olympics, received a shock today after being disqualified from her event hours before the final. The reason: she was 100 grams overweight to compete in the 50-kg wrestling event. The news has broke the heart of millions of Indians, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested the Indian Olympic Association to explore all options to appeal against the disqualification.

Sources though told NDTV that there is very little elbow room for negotiation in the case once an athlete has failed to meet the basic standards.

PM Modi personally spoke with IOA President PT Usha, seeking firsthand information on the matter and potential avenues for redressal. He instructed PT Usha to exhaust all options to support Ms Phogat's case, including filing a strong protest against the disqualification if necessary.

Vinesh Phogat, a renowned wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful, was considered a strong contender in the 50-kg category. Her disqualification has sparked widespread disappointment, but PM Modi's prompt intervention has rekindled hopes for a reversal of the decision.

Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Ms Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

PM Modi also posted a tweet consoling the wrestler, calling her a champion among champions.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister said.