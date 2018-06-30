These Women Will Now Race Formula Cars In India

Of the 60 women who raced in Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, six were selected.

In a first, an all-women talent hunt was organised to select a team for formula car racers. Of the 60 women who raced in Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Friday, six racers were shortlisted to participate in JK Tyre National Racing Championship to be held next week.



The women will be driving under the Ahura Racing banner, a professional racing team started last year by three-time national racing champion Sarosh Hataria.

The women went through some basic training, guided by the Ahura instructors, before competing. A five-member team evaluated the drivers based on fitness, car control, speed and lap times and picked six for the JK Tyre show and six more as reserve.

Dr Ritika Kapoor, one of the finalists, said, "It feels good to be among one of the six finalists. It gives me an opportunity to do one of those things which I love to do. Driving has been my passion since one and a half years and I have been doing off road events and rallies."

"This sport needs courage, helps one overcome fear, get on the track and win. It is one of the nicest feelings one can have. The adrenaline rush keeps me going," she added.

"It's a passion that has got all of us together. In my eyes, we are all winners," said Harshini Kapoor, another racer who participated in the talent hunt.



