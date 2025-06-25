Ajith To Join Elite Line-Up At 2025 Spa 24 Hours Driver Parade

Tamil superstar Ajith's passion for racing knows no limit. When he's not shooting, he can be found on the racing ground. Ajith, who's at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, is currently preparing for the third round of the GT4 European Series. Before his next venture, he will be a part of CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade on June 25.

What's Happening

The announcement was made by his team on Instagram, "Ajith Kumar joins the Spa Parade! Catch Ajith Kumar driving through the heart of Spa city alongside the entire GT4 European Series grid!... Be there to witness the full lineup of international racing stars as they roll into town!"

Videos of Ajith checking out his car are already making the rounds online. His team captioned it, "Behind the visor. Beneath the surface. Gearing up for GT4 weekend."

Ajith's Feats In Racing

Ajith is the proud owner of Ajith Kumar Racing, where he races alongside drivers Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. The team has partnered with Bas Koeten Racing to handle the technical grunt work.

Ajith has already put India on the global map this year - third place at the 24H Dubai in the 991 category, another third at the 12H Mugello in Italy, and a silver podium at Spa's own Creventic Endurance Race in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class.

He made his racing debut in the 2003 Formula BMW Asia Championship and later took on the challenge of the 2010 Formula 2 Championship, racing alongside fellow Indians Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren. In 2025, Ajith was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

In A Nutshell

Ajith will be joining the elite list of Spa Parade as he will drive through the heart of Spa city alongside the entire GT4 European Series grid.