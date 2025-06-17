Student-Built Solar Racing Car 'Aagneya' Ready To Shine At World Challenge

A solar powered racing car designed by IIT Madras students has become the cynosure of the campus, as the sleek model gets ready to be shipped to Australia to participate in the Bridgestone World Solar challenge in August, down under.

Called "Aagneya", the car resembles a fighter jet with solar panels covering its top and a tiny cockpit for the driver. It's just 1.1 m high and 1.4 m wide.

Made of carbon fibre, the system taps solar energy and stores it in the 11 Joules battery real time, so there would be no need for any external power. Developed by Team Agnirath, it took 15 months of designing and testing. Dinesh, a member of the team told NDTV "The car can cruise at speeds of 110 km per hour. However we would maintain an average speed of 70-80 km per hour so that less energy is consumed".

The car will be put to ultimate test in the 3000 km long race from Darwin to Adelaide over five days. Five drivers would take turns behind the wheel. Veadesh Suresh one of the drivers said "A driver here requires a special strength. There is no air conditioner inside, just a fan".

The team had unsuccessfully contested in 2023. However with lessons learnt and enormous testing this time it's confident of qualifying for the race. They had simulated on the racing track of an automobile maker outside Chennai. Revanth says, "We are ready for it. We have tested our car enough, and we have the confidence, we will finish the race."

The making of this car costed more than 60 lakh. There was corporate support as well. A team of 38 students would fly to Australia. The team would have a few of its cars driving in the front and behind the racing car analysing data and giving key inputs to the driver on speed, power position to make optimal use of the power available at any point in time.

The solar car project has kindled the interest among a few students to continue to work on developing a sustainable solar powered domestic car.

Pranav Adithya another member from the team says "Today's electric cars are largely powered by coal based energy. Imagine going completely solar and it would be possible in the far future".

(With inputs from Yashavini Ezhilmurugan)