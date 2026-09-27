On Camera, Cop Climbs Car Roof, Chases Smugglers For 40 km In Tamil Nadu

Three suspected smugglers did not stop their car at a police checkpoint in Coimbatore. So, a cop climbed the car's roof and clung onto it until they stopped the car and were caught.

The incident has been reported from Vilankurichi town in Coimbatore, where police were doing a vehicle check to catch tobacco smugglers.

A video of the dramatic car chase has now gone viral on social media.

According to Coimbatore Police, the car chase continued for nearly 40 kilometres, with head constable Velmurugan clinging onto the roof of the Hyundai Creta.

What Happened?

Police said that during the checks, one car with a Karnataka-registered number plate did not stop and fled fast, evading checking.

Suspecting that the car may carry the smugglers, police immediately started to chase the car on a bike. During the chase, the head constable clung onto the vehicle in an attempt to stop the car.

However, the occupants were in no mood to stop, and the chase went on for around 40 kilometres.

In the video, the car was seen being driven at a high speed.

Later, the team brought the suspects' vehicle under control and stopped it.

According to a senior police official, police got a tip that 300 kilograms of 'gutkha' and other tobacco products were being smuggled in a car. Reacting to that, the checkpoint was set up.

While the head constable clung onto the car, a sub-inspector who was chasing the vehicle on his bike alerted the control room and ambulance services.

"We stopped the vehicle near Coimbatore district border petrol and seized 200 kilograms of 'gutkha'. We have detained three accused and are interrogating them," the senior official told NDTV.

The video was taken from the ambulance.

He further said that the accused are from Rajasthan, and were travelling from Karnataka. An investigation has been launched.

(With inputs from Saumya Pandey)