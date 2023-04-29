Cocaine Worth Nearly A Crore Hidden In Slippers Seized At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs officials arrested a Nigerian national and a small-time supplier after 99 gm of cocaine was found concealed in their consignment of slippers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Saturday.

The special intelligence and investigation branch of the Mumbai Custom Zone III on Friday arrested the accused after their consignment sent from Liberia was seized at the airport, the official said.

The parcel, which was meant to be delivered to an address in Badlapur area of Thane district, was intercepted by officials who recovered cocaine worth Rs 99 lakh concealed in three pairs of slippers, he said.

Following an operation spanning over three days, a small-time chemical supplier and a Nigerian national were arrested, the official said.

Once the parcel was intercepted, a customs official contacted one of the accused who was to receive it by posing as an employee of a courier company, he said.

The accused was asked to collect the parcel at Badlapur, from where he was arrested and based on information provided by him, the Nigerian man was apprehended from Navi Mumbai, the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo, who has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)