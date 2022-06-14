Coal Scam: Trinamool Slams Centre As CBI Probes Abhishek Banerjee's Wife

CBI questioned West Bengal ruling party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee today

The Trinamool today accused the Centre of engaging in a "political witch-hunt" as a team of CBI officials questioned West Bengal ruling party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with their probe into a coal pilferage scam.

An eight-member CBI team, which had a woman officer, reached Ms Banerjee's residence in the Bhawanipore area in Kolkata this morning to question her in connection with their investigation into the scam.

"Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc lands in Agartala, 'remote controlled' CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident @BJP4India, but we won't back down!" the Trinamool said on Twitter.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is currently in Tripura to campaign for the party in the upcoming bypolls there.

The CBI had interrogated Rujira Banerjee in February last year ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

"This is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP. On a day when Abhishek is scheduled to address a programme in Tripura, the CBI is knocking at his door to interrogate his wife. This is not a coincidence," Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

The state BJP, however, denied the allegations, saying these are "baseless" and the Central Bureau of Investigation is an independent agency.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the CBI investigation. The allegations are baseless," the party's state unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.



