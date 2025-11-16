CNG Prices Rise In Major Cities From November 16 - Details Here

CNG Price Hike: The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) have been increased from Sunday (November 16), with the new rates applying to some major cities, NDTV Profit reported, citing Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a natural gas distribution company that supplies gas for cooking and vehicular fuel. The hike averages Rs 1 per kg across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur.

The price hike will be effective from 6:00 AM on Nov 16, 2025.

City-Wise Revised CNG Rates

Kanpur GA from Rs 87.92 per kg to Rs 88.92 per kg

to Noida & Greater Noida GA from Rs 84.70 per kg to Rs 85.70 per kg

to Ghaziabad GA (except Hapur) from Rs 84.70 per kg to Rs 85.70 per kg

The price hike might increase transportation costs for buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis, potentially leading to higher fares for passengers as the companies attribute the hike to rising gas procurement costs.

As per the report, IGL stated that the prices have been revised because of the fluctuations in natural gas procurement costs and to ensure operational stability.

Several false claims have been circulating on social media platforms, but so far, the changes are only for the above-mentioned cities. The customers are advised to check the official website for further announcements.

IGL's first international venture

In another update, IGL recently announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance cum partnership agreement with MASAH Construction Company, Saudi Arabia, to jointly explore opportunities for developing and operating natural gas distribution networks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

India's First City Gas Distribution (CGD) company to venture internationally in the natural gas sector!



IGL has entered into a strategic Alliance cum partnership agreement with MASAH Construction Company, Saudi Arabia, to jointly explore opportunities for developing and… pic.twitter.com/GFQ3jez2kh — Indraprastha Gas Limited (@IGLConnect) November 13, 2025

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Mr Khaled Al Khattaf, CEO, Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA), Mr Waleed H. Al Orainan, Secretary General, Federation of Saudi Chambers, Mr Raj Kumar Dubey, Chairman, IGL, Mr Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director, IGL, and senior officials. The signatories were Mr Mohit Bhatia, Director (Commercial), IGL, and Mr Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, Chairman, MASAH Construction Company.

"This landmark partnership marks IGL's first international venture, advancing its long-term vision to expand its global footprint while promoting sustainable and cleaner energy solutions," said IGL.