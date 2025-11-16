'Golden Blood': All About The Rarest Blood Type Found In Less Than 50 People Worldwide

Rh-null is a rare and unique blood type, often referred to as 'Golden Blood'. This blood type is found in less than 50 people globally, and now scientists are trying to create it in the lab, the BBC reported.

Experts believe that it could help save countless lives. If those with this rare blood type need a blood transfusion in case of emergencies, the chances are slim that they would get one. Hence, scientists are trying to find a way to bridge the gap and help people with the same blood group and also for crucial medical research.

Also Read | Astronauts Share Images Of Mars Volcano, Reveal Stunning Details Of Frozen Lava Rivers

What is 'Golden Blood'?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, this exceptional blood type is characterised by the absence of Rh antigens on red blood cells. A person gets 'Golden' blood because of an extremely rare genetic mutation, or change.

To get an in-depth understanding, one needs to understand how blood types are characterised. The types are determined by antigens, the proteins and sugars on red blood cells that send a signal to the immune system about the blood in the body.

"The name 'golden blood' can sound like this is blood that's somehow more pure or safe for transfusions," Dr Otrock said as quoted in a report by the Cleveland Clinic. "But that name is just a popular term to convey how rare Rh null blood is. Not that it's in any way a 'better' type of blood."

As it lacks Rh antigens, it is compatible with almost any blood type. Hence, individuals with Rh-null blood are considered universal donors, as their blood can be transfused to anyone, regardless of their blood type.

O Negative lacks A, B and Rh-D antigens, and is also considered a universal donor, but it can't give to Rh-null. So Rh-null blood can only receive transfusions from donors with the same rare type.

Also Read | Pet Alpaca Dies After Grooming Session Goes Wrong In China, Incident Sparks Outrage

"If you get transfused with donor blood that contains different antigens to your own blood, you'll make antibodies to that blood and attack it," Ash Toye, professor of cell biology at the University of Bristol, told the BBC. "If you get transfused with that blood again, it can be life-threatening."

The BBC report mentioned that the scientists are trying to grow the rare blood in the lab. They are reprogramming stem cells to produce Rh-null blood cells.

Researchers are exploring gene editing techniques to remove Rh antigens from regular blood cells, as studying Rh-null blood would help understand blood group genetics and develop new treatments.

In fact, Toye used a technique, CRISPR-Cas9, to create this blood group in 2018. But this controversial and highly regulated technology can't be used in humans yet.

Currently, Toye, along with his team, is working on the RESTORE trial, a first study which revolves around testing lab-grown red blood cells when transfused into humans. Notably, the red blood cells are developed from donor stem cells.

The lab-grown 'golden' blood could provide a reliable source for emergency transfusions. This breakthrough could alleviate blood shortages, particularly for patients with rare blood types.

"At the moment, taking blood out of somebody's arm is so much more efficient and cost-effective, and so we will need blood donors for the foreseeable future," he told the BBC.

"But for people with rare blood types where there's very few other donors, if we can grow them more blood, that would be really exciting."