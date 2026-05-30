CNG Gets Costlier In Mumbai By Rs 2, To Now Cost Rs 86 Per Kg

State-run gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Saturday hiked compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), raising retail rates by Rs 2 per kg. The CNG across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the MMR will now cost Rs 86 per kg. The prices were last revised on May 14, when the rates were hiked by Rs 2 per kg.

At present, the MGL serves CNG in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Chitradurg, Davengere, Latur and Osmanabad.

The hike will raise running costs for private vehicle owners, taxis and public transport fleets that rely on CNG, though the fuel continues to remain cheaper than petrol and diesel on a per-kilometre basis.

Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the US-Iran war. The petrol in Mumbai currently costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83.

The fuel price increases come amid broader efforts by the Centre to contain India's oil import bill and reduce fuel consumption amid the war in the Middle East, which broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint attacks on Iran. Tehran, in response, attacked Israel and American bases in the Middle East.

The US-Iran war has led to volatility in energy prices as shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about 20% of global oil and LNG supplies, remain disrupted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month urged citizens and government departments to conserve fuel, encourage remote working and reduce non-essential travel as elevated energy prices pressure foreign exchange reserves and threaten to widen the current account deficit.