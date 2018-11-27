Cleric Caught With Live Bullets While Visiting Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Bullets found on man who went to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man after live bullets were found on him, when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

The man identified as one Imran, was among the clerics, who had gone to meet the Chief Minister with a request to increase the salary paid by the Waqf Board.

The man has been arrested under the stringent Arms Act and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The man told the police during interrogation that he found the bullets in the donation box of a mosque. He had taken the bullets out and kept them in his wallet but later forgot about it.

This is a developing story; more details are expected.

For more news on Delhi click here