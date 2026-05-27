"Clear Political Vendetta": CPM After Probe Agency Raids Pinarayi Vijayan's House

The Enforcement Directorate raids linked to the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions have triggered a fierce political slugfest in Kerala, with the BJP sharpening its attack on former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM, accusing the BJP and Congress of acting in tandem.

BJP state vice-president Shaun George claimed that both Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan, would eventually "get trapped" in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Shaun George alleged that Veena Vijayan and Pinarayi Vijayan could face arrest and jail time as the investigation progresses.

He pointed out that Veena Vijayan has been named as the third accused in the SFIO investigation and demanded a probe into foreign bank accounts linked to those associated with her. He alleged that the case would ultimately reach Pinarayi Vijayan himself.

Shaun George further claimed that the ED now has enough material to proceed aggressively with the probe.

He alleged that several political leaders, and not just PV, a reference interpreted as Pinarayi Vijayan, had received money, and claimed there were attempts to block the release of the names involved.

"More than Rs 1.32 crore has been received. Transactions worth crores have taken place," he alleged, while questioning why no defamation complaint had been filed against him over the allegations he has repeatedly raised.

The BJP leader also made serious allegations linked to illegal mineral sand activities, claiming that not just mineral sand but atomic minerals were involved, and asserted that the issue had implications for national security.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out coordinated raids at 10 locations linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who reached the raid location in Thiruvananthapuram, strongly criticised the ED action and termed it a case of "clear political vendetta".

Speaking to NDTV, John Brittas accused the BJP and Congress of working together politically.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Brittas said the Congress had earlier questioned why the ED was not acting against Pinarayi Vijayan during the Kerala election campaign, but was now allegedly benefiting from the same central agencies being used as political tools.

In a fresh political allegation, Brittas claimed that the company involved in the transactions with Exalogic had allegedly paid "liquid cash" to Congress leaders, including two ministers in the present Kerala cabinet, though he did not name them. He questioned why the ED was not investigating those alleged cash transactions as well.

Brittas said the developments would politically strengthen Pinarayi Vijayan and energise the CPM cadre.

Responding to questions on the ED's reported conviction rate figures presented in Parliament, Brittas alleged that the actual conviction rate was "close to one percent" and claimed that thousands of ED cases remained unresolved for years.