Ex-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's House Raided By Probe Agency

Searches were conducted at former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Thiruvananthapuram house by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering case.

The probe agency raided 12 locations across the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company Exalogic Solutions during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

The raids came after the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024. The issue had remained one of the most politically sensitive controversies faced by the Vijayan government.

Apart from the ED probe, the case is also being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

On Tuesday, five police personnel attached to Vijayan, including his gunmen, were suspended while the state government simultaneously weighed strong action against senior police officer MR Ajith Kumar over allegations of attempting to derail the investigation.

The action followed the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed soon after VD Satheesan took over as Chief Minister, which reportedly concluded that the officers had unlawfully used force and weapons while attacking Youth Congress and KSU workers during protests against Vijayan's Nava Kerala Yatra in Alappuzha in December 2023.After Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister, Vijayan fast took up the mantle of the leader of opposition.