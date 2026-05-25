Class 9 Tripura Boy Lures 6-Year-Old Neighbour With Flowers At Home, Rapes Her

A Class 9 boy was detained for allegedly luring a six-year-old girl - his neighbour - with flowers at his home and raping her in Tripura's Khowai district.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was at home with her elder sister, and their parents were away to cut grass.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor's family, the accused took the girl to his home on the pretext of showing her flowers - which she usually liked. When her parents returned, she complained of pain in her private parts, following which her mother found black and red bruises all over her body.

"When my wife asked her, she told her what had happened. Later in the night, when I returned around 11 PM after selling vegetables, my wife informed me about the incident. In the morning, the accused's family got to know about the incident, and they begged us to pardon their son," the girl's father said.

"Now my daughter is suffering. She is still very young. She had only recently been admitted to school. Now she has been harmed badly," he added.

A day after the incident, locals confronted the accused and handed him over to the police.

A case was filed under the POCSO Act, and subsequently, the cops arrested the boy.

"We received information regarding the rape of a minor child. Following that, we immediately started the process and registered the case. We spoke with the survivor and have detained the accused. The survivor has been sent for medical examination. We will follow legal proceedings as per the provisions of the POCSO Act," Sub-Inspector Sampa Das said.