Class 6 Student Dies At Bengaluru Residential School, Parents Allege Assault

Tension prevailed at Sterling English Residential School in Bengaluru's Devanahalli on Wednesday after a Class 6 student died under mysterious circumstances, prompting protests by his family.

The student, identified as Gurukiran, was a Class 6 student at the residential school.

According to his parents, they received a call from the school informing them that their son had fallen ill and had been admitted to a hospital. However, by the time they reached the hospital, Gurukiran had died.

The parents have alleged that their son was assaulted by the school's physical education (PE) teacher, leading to his death. The allegation is yet to be established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the student's death, family members and relatives gathered outside the school and staged a protest. During the protest, the PE teacher was allegedly assaulted by the agitated crowd.

Police personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Based on a complaint lodged by the student's parents, the Bagalur Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the student's death.