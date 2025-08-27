Class 5 Student Found With Severe Burns Inside Patna School Toilet, Dies

In an unexpected turn of events at a government school in Patna, smoke was seen rising from one of its toilets. A girl with severe burns was found inside when the school staff forced open the door. The Class 5 student was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital, but she died hours later during treatment.

The agitated family members of the student accused the school - located in the Gardanibagh area of Patna - of negligence. They also vandalised the school building. They also clashed with the police, in which a cop was injured.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is also present on the spot.

The incident has raised serious concerns over student safety in schools across the city. It's not clear yet what could have led to the incident and how the victim may have accessed inflammable material inside the school.

Patna Central SP Diksha said, "The matter is being investigated, and only after that will we be able to know why this incident happened".

A senior police officer said several questions remain unanswered, particularly how the victim may have accessed inflammable material inside the school washroom.

The investigation is being conducted from multiple angles, including whether the incident was self-inflicted or if someone else was involved.