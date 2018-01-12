Class 4 Student, Scolded Over Studies, Hung Himself, Say Cops

The police say before he was found hanging, the boy had been scolded by his mother for playing instead of studying. "He was not good in studies," said police officer Raman Singh.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 12, 2018 11:11 IST
The 10-year-old was allegedly depressed about his performance in school. (Representational)

Bhopal: 

Highlights

  1. The 10-year-old was allegedly depressed over his performance in school
  2. The day he died, his mother had asked him to stop playing and study
  3. He allegedly hung himself in a room used for storing firewood
A Class 4 student was found hanging at his home in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, not long after he was admonished by his family over studies. What appears to a suicide by the young child has left his family and others in shock.

The 10-year-old was allegedly depressed about his performance in school.

The police say before he was found hanging, the boy had been scolded by his mother for playing instead of studying. "He was not good in studies," said police officer Raman Singh.

The boy lived in a joint family in a village in Berasia, around 43 km from state capital Bhopal.

Around 6 am yesterday, he woke up and was playing with his cousins before school, which was to start at 9 am.

"His mother asked him to stop what he was doing and study," the officer.

After a few minutes, the boy allegedly went to the a room used for storing firewood and hung himself using nylon rope.

Around 45 minutes later, when his aunt went to collect firewood, she saw him hanging and screamed.

She called other family members and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

