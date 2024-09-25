Class 9 Student Drowns In River After Bunking Classes In Madhya Pradesh

A Class 9 student drowned while taking a bath in a river after bunking school classes in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Katae Ghat river under Madhav Nagar police station limits, an official said.

"The boy, Harshit Tiwari, 14, who studied in Class 9 of a private school bunked the classes with his five friends and went to the river to take bath with them. However, after entering the river, he soon got trapped in deep water and drowned," he said.

People present there informed the police following which he was pulled out of the water and taken to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

