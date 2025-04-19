Advertisement
Madhya Pradesh School Teacher Seen Offering Alcohol To Students, Suspended

A video surfaced on social media showing Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, a teacher at the government primary school in Katni, allegedly offering liquor to his students.

Katni:

A government school teacher was suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after a video of him allegedly offering liquor to his students went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.

A video surfaced on social media on Friday of Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, a teacher at the government primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block.

Taking cognisance of the video, district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav directed the district education officer, OP Singh, to take action against the teacher, the official said.

He said the video was circulated to officials of different blocks, and the teacher was later identified as Lal Naveen Pratap Singh.

The official said Singh was suspended immediately under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules on charges of misconduct, encouraging children to drink liquor and tarnishing the dignity of a teacher.

The purported video shows a man offering a drink to young boys in cups in a room, and he is heard telling one of them to mix water before consuming the drink.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

