Station-In Charge Removed After Video Shows Teen Beaten By Cops

GRP personnel thrash a teen and his grandmother in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which a woman and a minor were allegedly assaulted in the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, an official said.

After the video went viral, SP (Superintendent of Police) GRP took cognizance, removed the station in-charge and ordered an investigation into the matter, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Deharia said, "A video has gone viral on various social media groups where prima facie it seems to be a case of GRP Katni in which a woman and a minor is seen being assaulted. We have not received any complaint in this regard and if a complaint is filed, the investigation will be carried out based on facts."

"SP GRP posted on social media, GRP Katni station in-charge has been removed and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Railway has been ordered to investigate the matter," he added.

SP GRP posted on X, "Upon noticing the incident, the fact that came to light is the video shown has been found to be of October 2023. The people seen in the said video are relatives of a criminal Deepak Vanskar. 19 cases are registered against Deepak Vanskar in GRP police station Katni. Deepak Vanskar is a criminal under surveillance since 2017. Last year, a reward of Rs 10000 was announced for him after Deepak Vanskar absconded in connection with a theft case. In April this year, orders were given to externed Vanskar from Katni district. Upon receiving the fact from social media (video gone viral), the station in-charge of GRP Katni has been removed and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railway has been ordered to investigate."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Police stated, "A video of misbehaviour in GRP station Katni has come to light through social media. The video is of October 2023. Upon noticing the incident, the station in-charge has been attached to GRP Police Line Jabalpur. The Police Headquarters has ordered a DIG level officer to go to Katni and investigate the incident."

Besides, the victim said, "The police took us saying a senior official has called us. They asked me about my son Deepak. I told them that I didn't know, you should catch him and do whatever you want. They took me to the station, interrogated me and then closed the windows and door and started beating with plastic pipe. My grandson was with me, they took him somewhere else to beat him."

"We had complained about the matter and submitted an application to the collectorate office in this regard," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)