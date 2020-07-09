Class 10 ICSE And Class 12 ISC Results To Be Declared At 3 PM Tomorrow

The Council has graded students on internal assessments this year due to the pandemic (Representational)

The ICSE and ISC exam results for students of Class 10 and 12 will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said in a notice published on its website today.

The results will be made available on the website of the Council (cisce.org and results.cisce.org) and can also be accessed through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS, it said.

Affiliated schools will be able to access their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password.

In March, the Council for ICSE and ISC had postponed all exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In June, the Council told the Supreme Court that was ready to cancel the exams and students will be graded on internal assessments.