ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Declared: Check Scorecard At cisce.org

ICSE Board Result: Students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 today, i.e. May 14 at 3 pm. According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

To download the mark sheet, a candidate must enter his/her unique identification and index numbers.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Click on the result link given on the homepage

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and more

View and download the result

Besides the official website, students can also check their results on the DigiLocker app.

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13, and the last examination date was March 31. This year around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking till March 21 through the board websites or schools.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.