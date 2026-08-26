"Won't Decide Via Media": Chief Justice On Allegations Against Rajasthan Judge

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday responded to the accusations by Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court against the Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, saying such allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with "strictly through established institutional mechanisms".

Justice Mehta, in his three separate letters to the CJI, has alleged serious administrative irregularities and selective case listings under Justice Sharma.

CJI Kant, who is on a four-day visit to Germany and the UK, issued a statement that the allegations against the Rajasthan HC ACJ cannot be treated as a finding. The judge must be given a fair opportunity to give a response.

"Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material," the CJI said, emphasising that the Supreme Court could not allow individual complaints concerning judges to be determined "through competing claims in the media".

CJI Kant further said he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in other high courts after recent appointments, and have "taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta".

However, the CJI maintained that the "contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain".

"The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge. The matter is being examined at the appropriate level and the process will take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as the response of Justice Sharma," the CJI added.

Justice Mehta has asked the CJI to urgently appoint a chief justice from another state to head the Rajasthan High Court. He alleged that Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been manipulating case listings to benefit wealthy litigants. Justice Mehta has submitted several instances as evidence and accused Justice Sharma of misusing his administrative powers ahead of his retirement next month.