Civic Poll Pitch: Maharashtra Chief Minister Promises Hospitals, Water Supply And More

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state was making tremendous progress under the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation and asked people to choose the combine in the upcoming civic polls.

He was addressing meetings on Wednesday in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar in Thane district, where civic polls are due since early 2022 like other urban areas in the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.

The Chief Minister said development of these cities will be speeded up if power is given to the combine that runs the "double engine" government, a term often used by BJP leaders to indicate friendly dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

In Kalyan, Mr Shinde said his government wanted to set up super speciality hospitals in the region, while in Ulhasnagar, he assured that problems related to redevelopment of old, dilapidated and dangerous buildings will be be solved.

"Ulhasnagar needs additional 50 million litres per day (MLD) water and the state government will take all efforts to fulfil this," Mr Shinde said.



