'Stay Away' From Violence: Union Minister Asks Students Amid Nationwide Protests

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asked students to not pay heed to rumours. (File)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has appealed to students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses.

The minister's appeal came against the backdrop of protests on campuses across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students.

"I appeal to all students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses. Please do not pay heed to rumours. At this point, we need to propagate feelings of peace, harmony and brotherhood. We should not indulge in activity which is not in interests of the nation," he said.

In yesterday's violence, during which protesters had clashed with the police, hundreds of students had gathered near the Delhi Police headquarters, blocking traffic on an arterial road. They dispersed near dawn when the detained students of Jamia were released by the police.