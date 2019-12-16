Citizenship Act Protest Live Upates: Detained Students Released In Delhi, Internet Cut In Aligarh, Meerut

New Delhi:
Student staged violent protests in Delhi's Jamai Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act approved by the Parliament on Sunday. Several students were detained, and released in Delhi. In Aligarh and Meerut, internet services were cut to avoid spreading of rumours.
While an uneasy calm prevailed in Assam, West Bengal plunged deeper into chaos with incidents of arson and loot reported from the state.
Amid all the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi the incident in the north-east were being instigated by the "Congress and its friends".
Latest Update, Delhi: All detained students have been released, say police
As many as 50 students were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, news agency PTI has reported.
Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.
The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.
All detained students have been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony, MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police, told news agency ANI.
