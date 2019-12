Protests against the Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Sunday.

Two persons who were part of yesterday's protest march in Delhi have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with bullet injuries, the hospital's medical superintendent has told NDTV. Their identity is not known yet.

The Delhi Police have denied using bullets to quell the protests, which had culminated in a pitched battle between the crowd and the police.

The police had used batons and tear gas to push back the mob, which threw stones at them and indulged in arson.