'Curb Violence, Fake News On Social Media': Centre To States Amid Citizenship Act Protests

Police cracked down on the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, sparking more protests.

Amid ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, the centre today issued an advisory asking state governments to curb instances of violence and take steps towards stemming the circulation of "fake news" aimed at inciting people on social media.

"It is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the advisory.

The cente has also requested state governments to take precautionary measures, such as curbing the circulation of "fake news and rumours" on social media, in order to ensure that there is no breakdown in the law-and-order situation.

The advisory comes at a time when protests against the amended Citizenship Act, which aims to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants to gain Indian citizenship, have erupted at as many as 15 universities across the country. Many institutions also took up agitations in solidarity with their counterparts at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, which was subject to a police crackdown on Sunday.

Delhi police allege that the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University were instigated by political parties and "outsiders" with vested interests.

Protests are also being taken out by opposition parties across the country. While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding a two-hour symbolic agitation in solidarity with Jamia students near Delhi's India Gate today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a mega rally against the "discriminatory" law through the heart of Kolkata earlier in the day.

Mamata Banerjee, who has been criticised by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for protesting against a law passed by parliament, has even dared the centre to declare president's rule in her state. "If you want to dismiss my government, you can, but I will never allow the Citizenship Law and the National Register of Citizens in Bengal," she declared, days after several trains were burnt by rampaging agitators in her state.

The Citizenship Act, signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this month, has been accused of being anti-Muslim by opposition parties as well as student groups. Even the United Nations human rights office has termed the law "fundamentally discriminatory in nature" and called for its review.