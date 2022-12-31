Cities Prep For Crowd Control As New Year Revellers Head Out: 10 Points

Some 125 areas in Delhi where drinking and driving are common have been identified for closer monitoring.

Last year, over 650 people were fined in one night for drinking and driving on New Year's eve in the national capital. Traffic will be restricted at central Delhi's Connaught Place from 8 pm.

The police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur are using catchy social media posts and videos to warn people against drinking and driving. In one of the posts in Hindi, the police said speeding drivers will have to usher in the New Year inside a police lock-up.

In Gujarat, anticipating heavy footfall in public places, the Gujarat police have made elaborate security arrangements and warned people against taking drugs and alcohol.

Organisers of midnight parties reported encouraging response and said tickets are being bought online in large numbers. This will be the first time in two years that celebrations will be held without COVID-19 norms, news agency PTI reported.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, security has been tightened for better crowd control. "On the basis of reports from government departments, we are prepared to manage a crowd of 50 lakh devotees in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year," Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj told PTI.

It has been a good Christmas-New Year week for Rajasthan's tourism sector, with hotels and resorts packed with visitors. The footfall of tourists in Rajasthan is the highest after the pandemic that started in 2020 and affected the sector in 2021 also.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at Shree Jagannath Mandir in Odisha's Puri, a senior police officer told PTI. A massive gathering is expected at the 12th-century shrine on New Year's eve.

A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the city on New Year's eve, the police said today. The accused, Narendra Kavale, was arrested from Dharavi.