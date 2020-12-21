Know Why Stars, Mistletoe, Wreathes Are Used To Decorate Christmas Trees

Christmas 2020: The Christmas Tree brings cheer amid the pandemic

In just a few days we will celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year. The Covid-19 pandemic will force people to go for low-key celebrations and parties are likely to take place on Zoom and other online platforms but the excitement of decorating the Christmas Tree is already there in households. People have started posting pictures of their Christmas Tree on social media. The Christmas baubles, wreathes, glittering stars, mistletoe, candy canes and fairy lights have an inherent cheerfulness that makes people happy and brings in the festive spirit. Each of these Christmas decorations is very significant and symbolize peace and harmony.

Christmas Tree decorations and their significance

The Christmas Star symbolizes the 'Star of Bethlehem'. According to the Biblical story, the Christmas Star guided the three wise men, to the baby Jesus. The Star also stands for hope for humanity.

Christmas Candles represent the 'Star of Bethlehem'. People used candles before the electric Christmas tree lights came in. Fairy lights and coloured tiny bulbs are an inseparable part of Christmas Tree decorations.

Christmas Wreaths symbolize eternal love and rebirth. The Holly on the wreathes stands for immortality, strength and generosity. Christmas is a time for sharing happiness.

Mistletoe plants are traditionally known for their romantic overtones. According to the history.com, the "plant's history as a symbolic herb dates back thousands of years and ancient cultures prized mistletoe for its healing properties." The mistletoe could blossom even during the harsh winter months and the Druids saw it as symbol of vivacity.

Christmas 2020

Christmas gifts are traditionally wrapped and tied with colourful ribbon bows. It is believed that the bow is a sign of unity and happiness in the holiday season.

Candy Canes, the red and white sweet sticks, often known as the Good Shepherd, was born on Christmas. The red stripe indicates blood or Christ's sacrifice and white stands for purity.

Christmas Bells indicate the arrival of the festive season and the birth of Jesus. The ringing of Christmas Bells can be traced to pagan celebrations in winter to drive out the evil.

Red and green are the traditional Christmas colours. While green signifies light and life, red represents blood or the sacrifice of Christ.

On Winter Solstice, as we formally step in to the Christmas season, go ahead and decorate your Christmas Tree with your family.

Wishing you a safe and happy Christmas and New Year celebrations!