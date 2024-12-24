Christmas 2024: Here Are 8 Eco-Friendly Ways To Decorate House This Holiday Season

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. During this festive time, people reconnect with friends and family, strengthening bonds, and creating lasting memories. The season is also a perfect time to transform your house into a festive wonderland with a beautiful Christmas tree. What makes the tree even more special is the variety of decoration styles. This year's trends are about fusing modern design with vintage charm while adapting sustainability and innovation.

Here are a few eco-friendly ways you can decorate your home for a Christmas party:

Biodegradable decor - To decorate your Christmas tree and house this year, opt for biodegradable garlands made from dried citrus slices, cinnamon sticks and greenery. You can also use wooden ornaments or ones crafted from recycled materials.

Repurpose Christmas ornaments- Turn used wine corks, buttons and fabric or paper scraps into unique decorations.

Reuse wrapping paper and gift tags - old newspapers, maps or fabric scraps can make stylish gift wraps. For gift tags, repurpose old greeting cards or craft new ones from cardboard.

Make lanterns from recycled mason jars - clean the jars, insert a tea light candle or LED light and decorate with jute twine or fabric. You can keep these lanterns on tables, staircases, window sills or near the Christmas tree to add a warm ambience.

Edible table decorations - Instead of using plastic centrepieces or decor, use an edible fruit display. Arrange fresh fruits such as oranges, apples and grapes in a basket or wooden tray.

Decorate your house using cloth - You can make colourful garlands and banners from discarded fabric scraps or repurposed clothes.

Use energy-saving LED lights - A warm, white light can create a cosy vibe while being gentle on the environment.

Living plants for Christmas decor - small indoor plants like succulents can brighten up your space and live on long after the holidays.

Notably, Christmas is a religious and cultural celebration that marks the arrival of Jesus, whom Christians believe is the Son of God and the saviour of humanity. However, over time, Christmas has evolved into a widely recognised cultural and secular celebration celebrated by people of various faiths and backgrounds.