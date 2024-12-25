AAP Uses AI To Create "Santa Kejriwal" Avatar In Christmas Greetings

As Delhi celebrates Christmas, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has used Artificial Intelligence to show Arvind Kejriwal in a Santa Claus avatar. "Delhi's own Santa delivering gifts year-round," the AAP captioned its post on X.

The 36-second video shows Mr Kejriwal dressed as Santa as a song playing in the background describes him as "jolly old Kejriwal". The AAP leader is seen handing over a gift with Rs 2,100 written on it to a woman -- symbolising the Mahila Samman Yojana AAP has announced ahead of the Delhi polls due in February.

The AAP leader is then seen with children in front of a building named "Delhi gov school" as the party showcased its achievements in bettering government schools in the capital.

The song also referred to AAP's initiatives for elderly citizens and free bus rides for women. The video also showed Mr Kejriwal holding a box named, "Sanjeevani Yojana", a scheme to provide free medical treatment to those over 60 at government and private hospitals.

"Ho, ho, ho Santa Kejriwal is here, spreading joy to all far and near. Electricity is free all day and night, Santa Kejriwal's gifts are a delight," the song went on.

The Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana have, meanwhile, hit a roadblock after Delhi government's health and women and child development departments issued notices, disowning the scheme and stressing that any collection of personal information in the name of the schemes was "fraudulent" and unauthorised. Mr Kejriwal has slammed the Centre, saying that the schemes had "rattled" them.