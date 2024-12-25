Delhi Departments Red-Flag Schemes Announced By Arvind Kejriwal, He Reacts

In dramatic developments amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign for Delhi Assembly polls, the capital's Health and Family Welfare department has red-flagged the ruling AAP's registration drive for Sanjeevani Yojana, a scheme to provide free treatment to Delhi's residents aged over 60 at private and government hospitals. Also, the Women and Child Development department has disowned the Mahila Samman Yojana which promises Rs 2,100 per month to women in the capital.

In a public notice published in newspapers, the health department has said that it does not have "any such supposed Sanjeevani scheme in existence". It added that it had not authorised anyone to collect personal data from elderly citizens and is not providing any card.

This comes after AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and party convener Arvind Kejriwal, visited several areas and launched doorstep registration for Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. The AAP has also come out with an Artificial Intelligence ad with Arvind Kejriwal in a Santa Claus avatar.

The department said any individual or political party collecting such forms under the name of this scheme is "fraudulent and without any authority".

"If a person/entity calls you or visits you with the promise to provide benefit of free treatment under this supposed non-existent scheme or provide you some "Health/Sanjeevani Scheme Card in this regard, then you are hereby advised to: (1) not believe in any promise of free treatment under the supposed non-existent "Sanjeevani scheme" (2) not to provide any personal detail to anybody claiming to provide benefits under the scheme (3) not to affix your signature or thumbprint on any document unknowingly."

The department has said it will not be responsible for any liabilities or frauds arising out of such "unscrupulous activities".

The Women and Child Development department said in a notice that no scheme called Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified.

"As, if and when such a scheme is notified, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), GNCTD, will launch a digital portal for eligible individuals to submit their applications online as per the approved guidelines. The eligibility conditions and modalities will be clearly notified by the department as and when it happens. It is emphasized that since no such scheme exists, the question of physical forms / applications for the registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise," it said, adding that any individual collecting forms or information in the name of this scheme is "fraudulent and without any authority". The department has warned that sharing personal information in the public domain may lead to people falling prey to cybercrime.

Shortly after the notices were issued, Mr Kejriwal targeted the BJP-led central government. "The Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana have rattled them. Within the next few days, they plan to arrest Atishi ji in a fake case. Before that, senior AAP leaders would be raided," he posted on X.

According to AAP sources, 1.5 lakh people have been registered for the Sanjeevani scheme so far and 13 lakh women for Mahila Samman Yojana. A team of 3,000 AAP workers are carrying out the doorstep registrations with a target of 5 lakh registrations daily, the sources said.

The departments' notices play out against the backdrop of the power tussle between Delhi's elected government and the Centre. The principal secretaries of all Delhi departments report to the Chief Secretary, a central government appointee. This, in effect, means that the AAP government has no control over Delhi officers, an issue it has repeatedly raised in its 10-year rule in the national capital.

The Supreme Court ruled last year that the Delhi government would control the services in the capital, but the Centre brought an ordinance and then an Act to overturn this. This Act established National Capital Civil Services Authority, comprising the Chief Minister, Delhi Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary. This Authority makes recommendations to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on officials' transfers and postings and disciplinary matters. The Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary are the Centre's appointees and can easily outvote the Chief Minister.