Christmas 2024: History And Significance Of Lighting Candles On Christmas

Christmas is a season filled with love, warmth, and time-honoured traditions, bringing families and communities together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Amidst the festive decorations and twinkling lights, one of the most cherished traditions is the lighting of candles. But what is the significance of burning candles during Christmas? Here we explore how the small act of lighting up a candle became an essential part of Christmas festivities, all across the globe.

History of Lighting Candles

The tradition of lighting candles at Christmas has deep historical roots, tracing back to the Middle Ages, influenced by biblical narratives. For many Christians, it is a way of commemorating the day of Jesus's birth. The act of lighting candles on Christmas Eve symbolises the Star of Bethlehem, which guided the Magi to the manger where the infant Jesus was born.

Every country has its unique iteration of why the candles are burnt on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day. For example, the Swedish Catholics burn Advent candles, as in Germany, and place candles on their windows to illuminate dark and winter days.

In England, the tradition of burning candles at Christmas is known as "Advent crowns". Many Anglican families burn special Advent candles that symbolise hope, love, joy and peace. The candles are also lit up in honour of loved ones who are no longer with their families.

Notably, the first recorded use of a Christmas tree with candles was in Germany in the 16th century.

Symbolism of the act

The Christmas candle has a significant symbolic meaning for Christian households. The candle represents the light of Christ which brings hope, joy and peace to the world. Lord Jesus is often referred to as the "Light of the World". The entire act of lighting the candle is a way of welcoming the spiritual presence of Christ into homes and hearts.

The soft glow of candlelight reminds believers of the message of hope and salvation that the birth of Jesus brings, dispelling darkness both metaphorically and literally.