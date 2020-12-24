Christmas Eve 2020: 10 Best Christmas Carols To Cheer Up Your Day

Christmas Eve 2020: Tonight is the time when Santa Claus slides down the chimney!

Christmas Eve 2020: The much-awaited evening of December 24 will arrive in a few hours. Let Covid-19 not spoil your Christmas Eve. Amid the raging pandemic, you can still enjoy safely at home. Christmas Eve is the time for Christmas carols, exchanging gifts, decorating your home, cooking wintry Xmas treats and of course the midnight mass at church. Those going for the midnight mass, do remember to wear your face mask and take precautions. The midnight mass is considered to be the most important church service traditionally. Christmas Eve, also known as the Vigil of Christmas, is associated with celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Increasingly the Christmas and New Year season have become a time for enjoying winter festivals. People across the world look forward to candle light dinners, cakes, decorations symbolizing peace and a new beginning.

Christmas Eve 2020: It's Jingle Bells time today!

10 best Christmas Carols for your Christmas Eve celebrations

Silent Night, Holy Night Jingle Bells Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Joy To The World I'll Be Home For Christmas Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Frosty the Snowman Santa Baby Blue Christmas

Christmas Eve: Here's how you can celebrate

Xmas is always a relaxing time with a lot of merry making. This winter fest is celebrated with family meals when traditional Christmas dishes like roasts, sweet bread, Christmas puddings and tarts, eggnog and rich plum cakes are served. Homes have their Christmas Trees decorated and lit up and mistletoes hung. In some countries, people go around singing Christmas carols from door to door but this year it won't be possible with Covid restrictions in place. It's that time of the year when children around the world hang their Christmas stockings before going to bed hoping for Santa Claus to arrive with gifts and sweets. In France, children are known to put their shoes near the fireplace as Santa always slithers down the chimney.

Merry Christmas! Have a warm and joyful Christmas Eve today!