Wine And Cheese On Christmas May Be Actually Be A Good Idea- Here's Why

Have wine and cheese responsibly this Christmas

Highlights Wine and cheese are an essential part of Christmas festivities for some

Having them responsibly can be beneficial

More research is needed to testify this claim

Merry Christmas Eve to everyone! On this very joyful occasion, we have something that cheer up all the wine and cheese lovers out there... A research published in November 2020 issue of Journal of Alzheimer's disease found that responsible consumption of wine and cheese can help in protecting brain function as you age. Many people celebrate Christmas with wine and cheese as an essential part of the festivities. People have it to warm up on Christmas eve and even on Christmas Day.

Celebrate Christmas with wine and cheese: New ersearch finds it can protect your brain function as you age

As part of the study, dietary survey data and cognitive test results from 1,500 adults in UK were gathered and analysed over a period of 10 years. It was found that cheese was one of the most protective foods and red wine can be highlighted or its links to improve brain function.

Also read: Importance Of Adequate Sleep For Healthy Brain Function: Expert Explains The Link

Willette, Assistant Professor said that he was pleasantly surprised with the result that suggest responsibly drinking wine and cheese can be helpful in not just coping with COVID-19 pandemic but also the increasingly complex world that never seems to slow down.

Drink wine responsibly this Christmas

Photo Credit: iStock

Results of the study are suggestive that it is safe to have wine and cheese around Christmas festivities, as long as you have them responsibly. Having said that, researchers emphasised that there's a need for further studies that can testify this claim.

Also read: Prepare These Healthy Snacks For Your Kids This Christmas

According to a report published by the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, research on dietary links is still emerging. That an overall healthy diet and regular physical exercise can lower the risk, has been well-established. Also, what is known is that drinking alcohol in excess and obesity can increase the risk of cognitive decline/ Alzheimer's disease/ dementia.

So until a solid research which covers a large population across different age groups is in place, know that consuming wine and cheese, and all other forms of alcohol needs to be done strictly in moderation. Till then, shift your focus of celebration by being with your loved ones, reviving age-old traditions, singing Christmas carols and having delicious savouries.

Also read: This Christmas Season Consume These Healthy Dried Fruits For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

Here's wishing a very Merry Christmas to all of you!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.