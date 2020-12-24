Christmas Eve 2020: Here Is What Xmas Is Looking Like Amid Covid-19

Christmas Eve: Xmas lights, Christmas star on a church in Shimla

It's Christmas Eve today! The Xmas and New Year season this year amid the coronavirus pandemic is full of uncertainty and chaos. Many people are feeling isolated and worried as there are travel restriction during the holiday season. Governments and experts have advised people to celebrate Christmas with utmost care by following the Covid protocols. During Christmas amid the pandemic, it's important that we tell each other that no one is alone. In India, though Christmas sales have dropped and there are fewer people out on the roads, the festive spirit is still there with Xmas decorations and lights on the streets, churches and homes. Many have dressed up as Santa Claus and distributing Christmas goodies among children.

Christmas Eve 2020: Here Is What Xmas is looking like this year

Christmas Eve 2020: Preparations at a church in Kolkata

Christmas Eve 2020: People light candles at a church in Delhi

Christmas Eve 2020: Santa Claus brings cheer, distributes Xmas goodies among children in a Delhi neighbourhood

Christmas Eve 2020: Santa comes calling with the message of Xmas joy and peace