Christmas 2020: Xmas Greetings, New Year Wishes, Quotes And Cards

Merry Christmas 2020: The countdown for Christmas Day and New Year has started. Amid the pandemic, it's important that we connect and tell each other that no one is alone. Today there are innumerable ways of staying safe and being with friends and family. Ahead of Christmas Day and New Year, meet and greet on online platforms, send wishes on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp or whatever way you choose. 2021 calls for human solidarity if we are to tide over the global health and economic crises. Christmas Trees are up and fairy lights are spreading cheer and hope ahead of the New Year. It's time to send Seasons Greetings, Xmas wishes, New Year messages to everyone. We have tried to put together 25 Merry Christmas greetings and New Year wishes to help you send festive messages to your family and friends. Hope you find the perfect Christmas and New Year greetings to wish everyone!

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish you joyful 2021!

Seasons Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!

Xmas Greetings. May the Holidays bring happiness and joy to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas!

Season's Greetings! May God bless you and your family.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Wish you create beautiful memories with your family.

Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, may it be yours this Christmas!

Merry Christmas! Hope you end 2020 on a pleasant note and ring in 2021 with love and laughter!

Wish you a fresh and bright New Year. Season's Greetings to you all.

Wish you Merry Christmas and happy festive season. Treasure the present and create a beautiful tomorrow! Seasons Greetings!

They say the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family wrapped up in each other.

Christmas Day wishes: May the Xmas candles light up your lives!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas surrounded by your loved ones!

Warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

May peace, love, and prosperity follow you in 2021. Happy New Year!

Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a magnificent New Year!

Happy Xmas! Hope you end the year with cheer and make way for a fresh and bright 2021!

Christmas Day wishes: May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch at your door, and happiness be guided to your home by the candle of Christmas - Irish Christmas blessing

Sending you warm Christmas and New Year greetings!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with fun and laughter. Hope you have a fabulous New Year!

Hope Santa Claus comes to town with whatever you wished for. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Here's to a fabulous 2021! Let's take time out and spread cheer and happiness among the underprivileged this year.

May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness, and may your New Year be happy and bright.

New Year quotes: "This is a New Year. A new beginning. And things will change." - Taylor Swift

Merry Christmas! Wish your home be filled with joy and love! May the New Year be full of prosperity.

Here's to the best things in life in 2021! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year" - Charles Dickens

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream" - CS Lewis

"However tangled the lights are this year, I know you'll handle it with aplomb. Merry Christmas!" - Maya Angelou

New Year quotes: “If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello” - Paulo Coelho

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day; their old familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat; of peace on earth, good-will to men" - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone" - Charles M. Schulz

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"It is never too late to be what you might have been" - George Eliot

Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

New Year quotes: "New Year's Day is every man's birthday" - Charles Lamb

Merry Christmas! Hope you have a safe and happy festive season!