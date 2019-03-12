'Rakesh Asthana Said He'll Make My Life Hell': Christian Michel To Court

Christian Michel is an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper case.

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam case, claimed in a Delhi court today that former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana met him in Dubai and threatened to "make his life hell" inside jail if he did not accept the authority of the premier agency in investigation.

"Rakesh Asthana met me in Dubai and threatened that he would make my life in jail hell. That's what is going on. My next door inmate is gangster Chotta Rajan. I don't understand what crime I have committed to be put along with those who have killed several people," he said.

Christian Michel also told the court that he was put in the prison with 16-17 Kashmiri separatist leaders. The statements were made by Christian Michel before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate him inside Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The court said the agency will question him tomorrow and the day after. A jail official will remain present and Christian Michel's lawyer is also allowed a limited access during interrogation for half an hour in the morning and in evening, it said.

The court took note of Christian Michel's submission alleging mental torture inside the jail and directed Tihar jail authorities to produce the CCTV footage and reports by Thursday, based on which he was shifted to a high-security ward.

On Monday, the court asked the jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea and issued a production warrant for Christian Michel after his lawyer alleged he was being mentally tortured inside the jail.

Christian Michel was arrested by Enforcement on December 22 after his extradition from Dubai.