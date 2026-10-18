Video Shows Moment Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Broke Out, Killing 19

A video has surfaced showing the moment a stampede broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, leaving 19 people dead. The 49-second-clip, shot on a phone by a man in the crowd, shows dozens of people trapped inside a narrow, low-roof, covered barricaded passage, with women and children crying for help.

The video shows people packed shoulder-to-shoulder, chest-to-back, with zero space to move. Some people were seen trying to hold onto the wall to avoid falling.

Another video that has surfaced shows a large crowd rushing into the pandal, with some of them running while holding their umbrellas amid rain.

The stampede broke out around 7:40 pm amid heavy rain at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, which draws a large number of crowd, on Saptami, the seventh day of the 10-day Hindu festival.

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after a stampede

Photo Credit: PTI

13 women and two minors were among those killed, and 25 others were injured, with three of them being admitted to the ICU and one in critical condition.

7 Arrested For Kolkata Stampede

Seven people, including organisers, have been arrested after the police filed a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Chorbagan Durga Puja committee's Secretary, Raj Kumar Sewda, and Vice President, Santanu Dubey, were among those arrested, besides Biplab Mukherjee, who was engaged in construction of the bamboo structure, Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for controlling crowd, and private security incharges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that an announcement by the organisers led to a rush among the revellers.

"According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers," he told reporters after meeting the injured people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

It was not immediately clear what was announced over the loudspeaker.

READ | Darkness, Rush, And An Announcement: What Led To Deadly Kolkata Stampede

Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP leader said the family members of two of the victims claimed that the blowing of a whistle by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people waiting to visit the pandal.

"Lives Of People More Valuable Than Themes"

Adhikari also urged all theme-based Durga Puja organisers to ensure proper lighting at the venue and adequate entry-exit gates for the visitors.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

"Lives of people are more valuable than themes," he added.

Photo Credit: PTI

READ | 'Mother Died Right Before My Eyes': Witnesses Recount Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede

Major Kolkata Durga Puja Pandals Shut Temporarily

Several major Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata have been asked by the administration to temporarily close their pandals.

Crowd-pulling pujas like 'Tala Pratyay', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among the pujas asked to stop entry of enthusiasts, the news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

About 3,500 Durga Pujas are being held in the city.