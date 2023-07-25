Chopper Develops Snag, Shivraj Chouhan Apologises To People For Delay

The chief minister recorded a video from the car he travelled in to reach the event.

A helicopter scheduled to carry Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed a technical snag, forcing him to travel by road for more than 120 km today, an official said.

The chief minister travelled by helicopter from Bhopal to Bankhedi in Hoshangabad district from where he was to go to Seoni Malwa town. However, before he could board the chopper at Bankhedi, he was informed that it wouldn't be able to take off as it had developed a technical problem, said an official.

Mr Chouhan then decided to take the road route from Bankhedi to Seoni Malwa, a drive of more than two hours, said the official.

"I apologise to you for not reaching Seoni Malwa on time to be in your midst as the helicopter developed some technical snag at Bankhedi," the chief minister said in a video message.

सिवनी मालवा के मेरे प्रिय भाइयों-बहनों, बनखेड़ी में अचानक हेलिकॉप्टर खराब हो जाने के कारण मैं समय से आपके बीच नहीं पहुँच पाया, इसके लिए मैं क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ।



मैं सड़क मार्ग से लगातार सफर करके आपसे मिलने पहुँच रहा हूँ। आपसे मिले और बात किये बिना नहीं जाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/JEBlE2AWP0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2023

Mr Chouhan, who recorded the message while travelling in a car, said the 'Jan Darshan' programme in which he was supposed to take part stood cancelled due to the delay.

"But I will not go back without meeting you all and will reach the venue of the meeting soon," Chouhan said.

After taking part in the 'Vikas Parv' programme, being organised in the BJP-governed state from July 16 to August 14 ahead of the crucial year-end assembly polls, at Bankhedi, Mr Chouhan was supposed to reach Seoni Malwa, but the technical snag in his helicopter disrupted his plan, said the official.

Another helicopter was sent to Seoni Malwa to bring back the chief minister to Bhopal, the official said.

सिंगरौली के मेरे प्रिय भाइयों-बहनों, मैं आपसे माफी माँगता हूँ।



आज शाम को मुझे सिंगरौली पहुँचना था, लेकिन हेलिकॉप्टर खराब हो जाने के कारण नहीं पहुँच सका।



मैं कल सुबह 10 बजे सिंगरौली आऊँगा और संत रविदास समरसता यात्रा का शुभारंभ करूँगा।



कल मिलते हैं... pic.twitter.com/Zn8xAGK0G3 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2023

The chief minister's travel to Singrauli district today got cancelled due to the delay, he said, adding that it is being rescheduled for Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)