Chitra Ghosh Dies. PM Modi Condoles Death of Netaji Subhash Bose's Niece

Chitra Ghosh, niece of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, dies, PM Modi condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Chitra Ghosh, niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi along with his photo with Chitra Ghosh and the Bose family. An eminent academician, Chitra Ghosh died of cardiac arrest. She was 90.

President Ram Nath Kovind in condolence message tweeted"...Prof Chitra Ghosh, a respected scholar and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose...dedicated her life to academics and contributed in the fields of social work and human rights, especially women empowerment...".

Netaji's nephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose said the youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose (Netaji's brother) died at 10.30 am on Thursday "due to acute myocardial infraction." He tweeted a "Historic picture - my father Amiya Nath Bose and my aunt - Chitra Ghosh with Jawaharlal Nehru at our residence -1 Woodburn Park, Kolkata, which was a venue for many conferences during the freedom movement."

"A life dedicated in serving the people teaching and inspiring the youth," Chandra Bose wrote on Twitter. Chitra Bose was the former head of the political science department at Lady Brabourne College in Kolkata.