Feuding Chirag Paswan, Minister Uncle Get New Party Names, Symbols

Ram Vilas Paswan has been embroiled in a long running feud with his uncle. (File)

Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Paras have got new party names and symbols months after they parted ways. The Election Commission's move today comes days after their feud led to a freeze on the Lok Janshakti Party's name and symbol (a bungalow).

Ahead of the by polls in Bihar for two seats - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats on October 30 - the Election Commission had responded to competing claims by the two sides with the move against the LJP, which was set up in 2000 by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan's father.

While Chirag Paswan, 38, has got the party name he requested - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and 'helicopter' as the symbol, Pasupati Paras been allotted the party name - Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party - and his party symbol is a 'sewing machine', the Election Commission said in separate statements.

Both the leaders were asked to give separate names and symbols for the by polls by 1 pm Monday.