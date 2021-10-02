Chirag Paswan vs Uncle Leads To Freeze On Party Symbol Before Bypolls

The feud between Bihar politician Chirag Paswan and his Union Minister uncle Pashupati Paras has resulted in a freeze on the Lok Janshakti Party's name and symbol (a bungalow) by the Election Commission ahead of the by-elections to two seats in Bihar later this month.

The move came ahead of the bypolls to the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats on October 30 with the poll body responding to competing claims by the two sides, saying that until it could decide who holds the support of a majority of party members, "none is that recognised political party and... the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections".

Mr Paswan and Mr Paras have been asked to give separate names and symbols for the by polls by 1 pm Monday.