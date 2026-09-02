Chintan Research Foundation Launches New Book On Deepening Climate Crisis

Following the catastrophic disaster caused by a glacier collapse on the Nepal-Tibet border, global concern regarding the escalating impact of climate change is mounting. Glaciers across the Himalayan region are melting rapidly, and the risk of such collapses is increasing.

To explore options for addressing this growing climate crisis, the Chintan Research Foundation launched a new book- 'Navigating the Climate Crisis: Perspectives and Actions from the Global South for Adaptation and Mitigation' on Tuesday at the India International Centre.

The book has been edited by Dr Debajit Palit, Head of the Centre for Climate Change & Energy Transition at the Chintan Research Foundation, along with two young researchers, Dr Akanksha Jain and Omkar Dhanke.

It features 22 articles by scholars, researchers, and practitioners from the Global South, offering a detailed analysis of climate change-related challenges and strategies to address them (through adaptation and mitigation).

Speaking to NDTV at the book launch, Dr Debajit Palit said, "Global warming is occurring worldwide, and glaciers are melting rapidly. We recently conducted a workshop on disaster resilience in Himachal Pradesh. A presentation there revealed that many glaciers in Himachal are disappearing, which could lead to future water shortages in these regions. Today, energy transition and climate change have become critical issues for nations in the Global South. We often view climate change through the lens of developed nations, yet the impact is far greater on countries in the Global South-specifically across Asia and Africa. We felt it was crucial to analyse climate change from the perspective of the Global South. With this focus, we reached out to prominent authors from the region and incorporated their research into this book."

It took one year to compile this book. Energy and climate experts from around the world have contributed to this work.

The next UN Climate Change Conference (COP 31) is scheduled to take place this November in the Turkish city of Antalya. Dr Debajit Palit states, "At the COP meeting, it will be crucial to present the Global South's perspective on climate change to the world."

The frequency of disasters is rising globally alongside climate change. This new book includes a chapter dedicated to disaster-resilient infrastructure.

According to Dr Debajit, climate finance is vital; however, the manner in which necessary funds are secured-and the terms, conditions, and efficiency with which institutions utilise them - remains an area requiring significant further work.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Akanksha Jain, a co-editor of the book, said, "The challenge posed by the climate crisis is escalating, with a disproportionate impact on the Global South. Given this context, climate finance has become critically important. Adequate financing is essential to enable institutions and policies to function more effectively in tackling climate change."

According to co-editor Omkar Dhanke, the book places special emphasis on climate governance frameworks, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, to address climate change in India. He told NDTV, "To tackle this challenge, it is essential to make vulnerable communities more resilient. Furthermore, striking a balance between development needs and environmental considerations is crucial."