Chinmayanand Case: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order On Law Student Statement

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court order on jailed former Union MinisterChinmayanand's request for a certified copy of the law student's statement made against him before a magistrate.

On November 7, the high court had asked the trial court to provide the former union minister a copy of the statement of the woman who has accused him of raping her. She has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, a bench of Justices UU Lalit and Vineet Saran sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the woman's plea.

"Issue notice, returnable on December 9," the bench said, adding, "Pending further consideration, the operation of the order impugned herein shall remain stayed".

Advocate Shobha, appearing for the woman, said the high court made a mistake in allowing Chinmayanand to have a certified copy of the recorded statement.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up an SIT headed by an IG-rank officer to look into the charges levelled by the woman, who had gone missing after accusing Chinmayanand of harassment, and was found in Rajasthan.

On September 21, Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT and sent to jail.

The 23-year-old student was also booked on alleged charges of extortion.

