Special Investigation Team In UP To Probe Case Against Chinmayanand

A UP college student had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of sex harassment.

A special investigation team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government arrived in Shahjahanpur on Friday to probe sex harassment charges against BJP leader Chinmayanand.

The special team will start its investigation after looking into the details of the probe conducted by the local police, Inspector General Naveen Arora, head of the SIT told news agency PTI.

The officer said that his team had seen the papers related to the extortion case filed by Chinmayanand's counsel and also the one filed by the woman's father.

"We have included legal and surveillance experts in the team and, if required, a forensic expert will also be called," Inspector Arora said,.

The special investigation team was formed on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court directed the state government to investigate the woman's allegations.

A student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, the woman had been missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, accusing the senior leader of harassing and threatening to kill her.

Her father had filed a complaint with the police, accusing 72-year-old Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

The top court had taken suo motu cognizance and said the woman, who was found in Rajasthan last Friday, would continue to stay in Delhi till September 12.

